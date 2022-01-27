Iredell County called one of most generous in North Carolina in recent study

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This gap has been made up by the increasing size of the commitments from many of our most generous donors. They realize that folks have been struggling during this pandemic and have reached even deeper than usual to support those programs and services that are making a difference.

“Overall, each of our last three years have been among the highest years for revenue in the history of our organization, and correspondingly since March 2020, our United Way has been able to give more funding to local nonprofits than at any other point in history. It’s been an important time for us to step up services, and we are grateful to this community for allowing us to increase our impact and change thousands of lives for the better.”

It was a similar story for a newer charitable organization, Iredell COAST.

“Since beginning our organization in February 2020, we have seen donations grow,” Executive Director Josh McCrary said. “That could be as a result of the pandemic, but could also be the result of us being a newer charity that people are just learning out about. Last calendar year, our charitable giving received was right at $10,000 for the year. This year we have already received one-quarter of that.