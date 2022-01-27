Iredell County called one of most generous in North Carolina in recent study

According to the study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Iredell County ranked 10th in the state by its Charitable County Index for 2021, which combines the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
The data comes from the Internal Revenue Service, and the most recent data was from 2019, Smart Asset said.
Of course, a lot has happened since then as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, which had numerous direct and indirect effects on the economy and how people spent money.
The Record & Landmark asked a number of local charities if that title of generosity had continued through the pandemic.
Brett Eckerman, executive director for the United Way of Iredell County, said it has for his organization at least.
“We have been very blessed by the generosity of this community over the last 68 years, and the last two have been no exception,” Eckerman said. “Many of the national trends point to a decrease in the number of donors giving to organizations, and we have seen some of that here, influenced by less opportunities to do outreach and share the story of our agency partners in workplaces because of restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19.
“This gap has been made up by the increasing size of the commitments from many of our most generous donors. They realize that folks have been struggling during this pandemic and have reached even deeper than usual to support those programs and services that are making a difference.
“Overall, each of our last three years have been among the highest years for revenue in the history of our organization, and correspondingly since March 2020, our United Way has been able to give more funding to local nonprofits than at any other point in history. It’s been an important time for us to step up services, and we are grateful to this community for allowing us to increase our impact and change thousands of lives for the better.”
It was a similar story for a newer charitable organization, Iredell COAST.
“Since beginning our organization in February 2020, we have seen donations grow,” Executive Director Josh McCrary said. “That could be as a result of the pandemic, but could also be the result of us being a newer charity that people are just learning out about. Last calendar year, our charitable giving received was right at $10,000 for the year. This year we have already received one-quarter of that.
“When the pandemic first began, funding was sparse, and I think it was because people were scared, or worried, about the uncertainty. Now, I believe people are more optimistic about the end of the pandemic and we are seeing more support both financially and physically.”
Those stories line up with what has been observed nationally by the Giving USA Foundation at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. According to it research, organizations like the United Way and Iredell COAST, which would fall under the designation of “human service groups” that meet basic needs, saw an outpouring of support in 2020. Donations grew 8.4% according to the study, to $65 billion nationally.
While data used by SmartAsset won’t be available for 2020 and 2021 for some time, the overall trends nationally as well as anecdotal evidence locally point to Iredell County remaining as one of the more charitable counties in the state.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL