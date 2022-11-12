Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jose Portillo and Quethzali Salgado of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Jose Portillo, on Oct. 31.

To Jesus Contreras Jaimes and Adamari Martinez Antunez of Statesville, a boy, Karim Contreras Martinez, on Nov. 1.

To Jacobo Ridriguez and Tifany Vivar of Mooresville, a girl, Samara Rodriguez Vivar, on Nov. 2.