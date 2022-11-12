 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements

  • 0
11-13 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jose Portillo and Quethzali Salgado of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Jose Portillo, on Oct. 31.

To Jesus Contreras Jaimes and Adamari Martinez Antunez of Statesville, a boy, Karim Contreras Martinez, on Nov. 1.

To Jacobo Ridriguez and Tifany Vivar of Mooresville, a girl, Samara Rodriguez Vivar, on Nov. 2.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert