Iredell County birth announcements:

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Mark Ball and Marie Deese of Statesville, a girl, Mallory Leigh Ball, on Nov. 28.

To Sean Jackson and Michelle Parsons of Statesville, a girl, Breanna Grace Jackson, on Nov. 29.

To Leann Taylor of Troutman, a boy, Timothy Glen Taylor, on Nov. 30.

To Marshay and Peter Adelfio of Statesville, a boy, Parker Joseph-Mikolai Adelfio, on Dec. 1.

To David Castillo and Kelly Henley of Olin, a boy, Romeo Amir Castillo, on Dec. 1.

To Joseph and Taylor Wilson of Statesville, a girl, Adalyn Grace Wilson, on Dec. 2.

To Preston Cook and Jenipher Tilley of Statesville, a girl, Evey Anna Cook, on Dec. 3.

To Brady and Sara White of Statesville, a girl, Addison Grace White, on Dec. 4.

To the Emigs of Statesville, a girl, Mackenzie Rae Emig, on Dec. 5.

To Roy and Jessica Deaton of Olin, a girl, Lydia Faith Deaton, on Dec. 5.