Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Richard and Lindsay Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Mackenzie Rebecca Jordan, on Aug. 1.

To Thomas and Morgan Engram of Statesville, a girl, Kennedy Rose Engram, on Aug. 1.

To Omar and Kara Antonio of Hickory, a girl, Daisy Grace Antonio, on Aug. 3.

To Phillip and Monica Wall of Statesville, a girl, LyAnn Beth Wall, on Aug. 4.

To Courtney Thacker of Statesville, a boy, Cash Lee Thacker, on Aug. 4.

To Kevin and Kristy Velazquez of Statesville, a girl, Katie Elizabeth Velazquez, on Aug. 4.

To Jonathan and Holland Adams of Statesville, a boy, Holden Linn Adams, on Aug. 6.