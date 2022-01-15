Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Chris and Amanda Marshall of Taylorsville, a girl, Sage Noelle Marshall, on Dec. 30.

To Donnie Sifford and Gabby Martin of Statesville, a girl, Dania Serenity Sifford, on Jan. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Matt and Brianna Jones of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Grace Jones, on Jan. 4.

To Randall and Ashley Hook of Statesville, a boy, Beckett Bodhi Hook, on Jan. 5.

To Jeffery Sheets and Darrian Johnson of Statesville, a girl, Freyja Quinn Waugh, on Jan. 7.