Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Tyeahra Tucker of Statesville, a girl, Ava Noelle Tucker, on Sept. 9.
To Jose Victor Arreola-Pacheco and Whitney Arreola of Statesville, a boy, Victor Mateo Grady Arreola, on Sept. 9.
To Mark Everidge and Laura Killian of Stony Point, a boy, Christopher Mark Everidge Jr., on Sept.12.
To Maressa Ann Martinez of Union Grove, a girl, Echo Rosemarie Martinez, on Sept. 12.
