Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 7
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 7

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jesus Gomez Jr. and Francisca Villfuerte of Statesville, a girl, Alyanna Valentina Gomez-Villafuerte, on Sept. 7.

To Taylor and Payton Cockerham of Hamptonville, a boy, Jaxon Gray Cockerham, on Sept. 8.

To Wesley and Sarah Fuchs of Troutman, a girl, Ruby Elizabeth Fuchs, on Sept. 13.

To Brandon Anderson and Betty Trull of Statesville, a boy, River James Anderson, on Sept. 13.

To Craig and Traci Colegrave of Statesville, a girl, Francesca Lynn Colegrave, on Sept. 16.

To Nathan and Melody De Ceasar of Statesville, a girl, Norah Joan De Cesar, on Sept. 16.

To Tyler and Hannah Sweet of Taylorsville, a boy, Noah Blake Sweet, on Sept. 17.

To Jared Mitchell and Alyssa Williams of Cleveland, a boy, Jaxon Enoch Mitchell, on Sept. 17.

