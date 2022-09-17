Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 5

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Nick Winters and Savanna Link of Statesville, a boy, Maddox Jay Winters, on Sept. 5.

To Tyrone Carson, Jr. and Rachel Campbell of Statesville, a boy, Quentin Jey Carson, on Sept. 6.

To Ramzee Johnson and Abigail Adams of Statesville, a girl, Stormi Mae Johnson, on Sept. 7.

To Dylan and Carissa Barnette of Statesville, a girl, Payton Jo Barnette, on Sept. 7.

To Ahlea Marie Atkins of Statesville, a boy, Kolson Charles Rae Morton, on Sept. 9.

To Justin Bailey and Tarryn Cook of Newton, a girl, Kaivyn Marie Bailey, on Sept. 10.