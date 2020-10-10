 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 28
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 28

10-11 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bradley Simmons and Rachel Royal of Taylorsville, a girl, Bailey Rose Simmons, on Sept. 28.

To Jonathon Gordon and Kristen Catron of Taylorsville, a boy, Leo Mark Gordon, on Sept. 30.

To Adrian and Destiny Whitener of Cleveland, a boy, Cameron Miles Whitener, on Sept. 30.

To Robert Stackhouse and Janice Jones of Statesville, a boy, Messiah Iman Stackhouse, on Oct. 2.

To Daniel Beltran and Roxana Lazo of Statesville, a girl, Allison Giselle Beltran-Lazo, on Oct. 3.

To John and Elizabeth Moseley of Statesville, a boy, Jerry Daniel Moseley, on Oct. 3.

