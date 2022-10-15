Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 20

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To John Reed and Jerrica Robinson of Statesville, a boy, Jersiah Noel Robinson, on Sept. 20.

To Christopher and Xyokee Valdivia of Statesville, a boy, Atlas Cheng Valdivia, on Sept. 21.

To Angela and Austin King of Statesville, a boy, Silas Ryder King, on Sept. 22.

To Elias Trujillo and Irinia Quintanilla of Statesville, a girl, Emma Isabella Trujillo Quintanilla, on Sept. 23.

To Ian and Keisha Triplett of Taylorsville, a boy, Lathan Shane Triplett, on Sept. 23.

To NaeAnna Chambers of Statesville, a girl, A’Laylah Ke’Zari Harrison, on Sept. 24.

To Joshua Graham and Treasure Morrison of Statesville, a girl, NaLayah Rae’Lynn Cantrece Graham, on Sept. 30.

To Edward Hefner and Leighanna Moose of Stony Point, a boy, Eli William Hefner, on Sept. 30.