Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 13

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Jose Roldan and Adriana Gaspar of Statesville, a boy, Ethan Esteban Roldan, on Sept. 13.
To Justin Cowan and Jatana Little of Statesville, a boy, Jakor Ali Cowan, on Sept. 14.
To Craig Morrison and Alice Price of Statesville, a boy, Caiden Anthony Morrison, on Sept. 15.
To James and Atasha Coleman of Statesville, a girl, Raylynne Nova Coleman, on Sept. 16.
To Travis and Tina Clower of Statesville, a girl, Anna Pearl Clower, on Sept. 16.
To Christopher and Kathleen Pope of Statesville, a girl, Callie Mae Pope, on Sept. 17.
To Adam and Ashley Farr of Statesville, a boy, Ledger Patrick Farr, on Sept. 18.
To Micah and Katherine Kimberlin of Statesville, a girl, Isla Katherine Kimberlin, on Sept. 22.
To Jacob and Lauren Miles of Statesville, a girl, Laney Grace Miles, on Sept. 23.
To Mavric and Emily Langenstein, of Taylorsville, a boy, Cody Lane Langenstein, on Sept. 24.
To Crystal Cleveland of Statesville, a boy, Kaedyn La’Rae Cleveland, on Sept. 24.
To Carlos Rivera and Victoria Lasso of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Rivera-Lasso, on Sept. 24.
To Chanie Rawlings of Statesville, a boy, Marcus Dashaun Oglesby Jr., on Sept. 24.
To James and Janice Estes of Statesville a boy, Michael Ashley Estes, on Sept. 25.
To A’Leah Zhane’ Lackey of Statesville, a girl, A’Nyla Zhane’ Lackey, on Sept. 25.
To Hubert Redfear and Maria Hernandez of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Redfear Villegas, on Sept. 25.
