Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 8

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Anthony Palazzolo and Kaila Barnes of Wilkesboro, a boy, Anthony Isreal Gianni Palazzolo, on Oct. 8.
To Allison Nicole Shannon of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Paige York, on Oct. 9.
To Ryan and Lauren Simmons of Statesville, a boy, Bodie James Simmons, on Oct. 13.
