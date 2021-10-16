Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 6

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Benjamin and Deirdre Harris of Statesville, a girl, Koa Kai Harris, on Oct. 6

To Jamie Gray and Tae’ona Thompson of Statesville, a boy, Jamie Alexander Gray Jr., on Oct. 6.

To Corey and Kandace Bustle of Union Grove, a girl, Allie Maejean Bustle, on Oct. 7.

To Christopher Crigger and Lydia Branson of Stony Point, a girl, Amanda Jane Crigger, on Oct. 10.

To Nereyda and Juan Noe Hernandez of Mooresville, a boy, Skyler Jonathan Martinez-Hernandez, on Oct. 11.

To Dominic and Justine Gillion of Salisbury, a girl, Harper Nicole Gillion, on Oct. 12.