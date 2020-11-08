 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 29
Birth announcements

11-8 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Chris and Kim Farmer of Stony Point, a boy, Gentry William Farmer, on Oct. 29.

To KellieAnn Marie Osborne of Harmony, a boy, Atticus Lessley Holland, on Oct. 30.

To Bryan Waugh and Angel Lamie of Statesville, a girl, Mayleigh Waugh, on Oct. 31.

