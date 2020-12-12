Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 30

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Justin and Kristin Bushey of Statesville, a boy, Boaz Bear Bushey, on Nov. 30.

To Kameron and Ashley Rucker of Statesville, a boy, Asher O’Bryan Rucker, on Dec. 1.

To Travis and Oriana Hall of Statesville, a boy, Emmett John Kent Hall, on Dec.2.

To Agustin Galarza Flores and Maria Geraldina Reyes Perez of Statesville, a boy, Agustin Gael Galarza Reyes, on Dec. 3.

To Bradley and Jamie Deal of Statesville, a girl, Eleanor Gray Deal, on Dec. 3.

To Matthew Deal and Cassie Jarvis of Hiddenite, a girl, Addilyn Faye Deal, on Dec. 3.