Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 30

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Justin and Kristin Bushey of Statesville, a boy, Boaz Bear Bushey, on Nov. 30.
To Kameron and Ashley Rucker of Statesville, a boy, Asher O’Bryan Rucker, on Dec. 1.
To Travis and Oriana Hall of Statesville, a boy, Emmett John Kent Hall, on Dec.2.
To Agustin Galarza Flores and Maria Geraldina Reyes Perez of Statesville, a boy, Agustin Gael Galarza Reyes, on Dec. 3.
To Bradley and Jamie Deal of Statesville, a girl, Eleanor Gray Deal, on Dec. 3.
To Matthew Deal and Cassie Jarvis of Hiddenite, a girl, Addilyn Faye Deal, on Dec. 3.
To Pauletta S. Jones of Staetsville, a boy, Koda Maxwell Jones, on Dec. 3.
To Tyra Andrea McClelland of Salisbury, a girl, Myair Elizabeth Tucker, on Dec. 4.
To Bryan Ottone and Keisha Warren of Statesville, a girl, Ella Rayne Ottone, on Dec. 5.
