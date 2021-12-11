Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 27

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Adam and Morgan Branch of Statesville, a boy, Levi Emmett Branch, on Nov. 27.
To Justin Allen and Jordan Martin White of Sherrills Ford, a boy, Waylon Allen White, on Nov. 29.
To Dalton and Kaitlin Key of Statesville, a girl, Haisley Marie Key, on Dec. 1.
To Kyle and Ashley Haynes of Mooresville, a boy, Grayson Michael Haynes, on Dec. 3.
To Khalil and Lindsay Miller of Cleveland, a girl, Adaline Mae Miller, on Dec. 5.