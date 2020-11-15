 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 2
0 comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-15 births
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Nicholas Bolton and Arlena Ritchie of Troutman, a girl, Lilith Rain Bolton, on Nov. 2.

To Kyle and Katilin Coley of Statesville, a boy, Brandon James Coley, on Nov. 2.

To Jovani Gaspar Estrada and Blanca Karen Munoz Ortiz of Mooresville, a boy, Dylan Gaspar Munoz, on Nov. 2.

To Dillon and Ashley Caviness of Troutman, a boy, Ayden Michael Caviness, on Nov. 3.

To Destiny Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Alex-Zander LeCrone, on Nov. 3.

To Travis Fetter and Haley Dancy of Statesville, a boy, Kayden Austin Fetter, on Nov. 3.

To David and Rachel Adams of Statesville, a girl, Abigail Leigh Adams, on Nov. 4.

To Brian and LeAnne Stocks of Taylorsville, a girl, Caroline Marie Stocks, on Nov. 5.

To Christopher and Tami Kartner of Statesville, a boy, Josiah Browning Karter, on Nov. 6.

To Jerediah and Paigelyn Mendoza of Statesville, a girl Sadie Layne Mendoza, on Nov. 6.

To John and Kaley Marlowe of Harmony, a girl, Hazel Kathryn Marlowe, on Nov. 7.

To Dallin and Payton Watson of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn James Watson, on Nov. 7.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert