Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 2

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Nicholas Bolton and Arlena Ritchie of Troutman, a girl, Lilith Rain Bolton, on Nov. 2.
To Kyle and Katilin Coley of Statesville, a boy, Brandon James Coley, on Nov. 2.
To Jovani Gaspar Estrada and Blanca Karen Munoz Ortiz of Mooresville, a boy, Dylan Gaspar Munoz, on Nov. 2.
To Dillon and Ashley Caviness of Troutman, a boy, Ayden Michael Caviness, on Nov. 3.
To Destiny Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Alex-Zander LeCrone, on Nov. 3.
To Travis Fetter and Haley Dancy of Statesville, a boy, Kayden Austin Fetter, on Nov. 3.
To David and Rachel Adams of Statesville, a girl, Abigail Leigh Adams, on Nov. 4.
To Brian and LeAnne Stocks of Taylorsville, a girl, Caroline Marie Stocks, on Nov. 5.
To Christopher and Tami Kartner of Statesville, a boy, Josiah Browning Karter, on Nov. 6.
To Jerediah and Paigelyn Mendoza of Statesville, a girl Sadie Layne Mendoza, on Nov. 6.
To John and Kaley Marlowe of Harmony, a girl, Hazel Kathryn Marlowe, on Nov. 7.
To Dallin and Payton Watson of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn James Watson, on Nov. 7.
