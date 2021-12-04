Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 18

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Ashley Cromwell of Statesville, a boy, Javion Amir Adams, on Nov. 18.

To Kimberly Billings of Ronda, a girl, Pagan Rue Billings, on Nov. 19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Jacob and Autumn Adams of Statesville, a girl, Gracelyn Marie Adams, on Nov. 20.

To Clyde and Haley Dyson of Taylorsville, a boy, Ehud Uriah Dyson, on Nov. 22.

To Perry and Kellie Reid of Statesville, a girl, Abbygale Renee Reid, on Nov. 23.

To Marcus and Cayla Lambert of Statesville, a boy, Waylon Harper Lambert, on Nov. 25.