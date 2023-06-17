Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Brandon and Rafaela Hollada of Statesville, a boy, Archer Douglas Hollada, on May 31.

Keith Lawrence Jr. and Kara Baynes of Troutman, a girl, Kota Nicole Lawrence, on June 1.

Tyrick McGee and Khaleia Clark of Statesville, a girl, True Daisy-Mae McGee, on June 2.

Matthew Koliha and Amanda Johnson of Maiden, a boy, Mason Paul Koliha, on June 4.

Makayla Taylor and Craven Pope of Harmony, a girl, Bella Rose Pope, on June 6.

Nelson and Leanna Cisneros of Statesville, a girl, Emelia Rae Cisneros, on June 7.

Houston Warren and Daniel Taylor of Hiddenite, a boy, Oakley Thomas Taylor, on June 7.

Caleb McAttee and Elizabeth Jones of Statesville, a girl, Annalise Marie McAttee, on June 8.

Benjamin and Sarah Scott of Statesville, a girl, Louisa Caroline Scott, on June

David and Chelsea Highman of Statesville, a girl, Blakelee Ann Highman, on June 9.