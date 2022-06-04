Iredell County birth announcements: May 17

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Brandon and Hope Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Brendan Charles Johnson, on May 17.

To Gerald and Addison Swan of Statesville, a girl, Cora MaeLee Swan, on May 19.

To Tristan Price and Sarah Lyons of Troutman, a girl, Liliana Elaine Price, on May 20.

To Joshua and Ashley Bradey of Statesville, a boy, Walker Price Bradey, on May 20.

To Derek and Adrianna Guins of Taylorsville, a boy, Dawson Lynn Guins, on May 22.

To Nestor and Gail Pagan of Statesville, a boy, Benjamin Gianlucas Pagan Flores, on May 22.

To Jonathan and Jessica Millsaps of Statesville, a girl, Blaire McKenna Millsaps, on May 23.

To Mark and Krista Thompson of Statesville, a girl, Maci Kay Thompson, on May 25.

To Josh and Carina Moody of Stony Point, a girl, Abigail Kate Moody, on May 26.

To Dwayne and BreAnna Williams of Statesville, a girl, Piper McKenzie Williams, on May 26.

To Jordan Blake and Lisa Marie Moore of Statesville, a girl, Alex Marie Moore, on May 28.