Iredell Memorial Hospital

Patrick and Alexis Ryan of Salisbury, a boy, Thomas Patrick Ryan on May 10.

Olin and Victoria Myers of Statesville, a boy, Michael Jebediah Myers on May 10.

Ashley and Brittany Styers of Statesville, a girl, Wrenley Layne Styers on May 11.

TJ Davis and Kate Tutterrow of Statesville, a boy, Xaire Alexander Davis on May 11.

Bryan Campbell and Kellicia Freeman of Statesville, a boy, Lee Royal Campbell on May 12.

Jordan May and Jessica Chatham of Harmony, boy, Braxton Kyle May on May 13.

Colin and Laurie Wilson of Statesville, a boy, Brooks Michael Wilson on May 15.

Rafael Cardona and Elizabeth Godinez of Statesville, a boy, Rafael Santiago Cardona Godinez on May 16.

Bryan and Kaylee Plesz of Statesville, a boy, Joseph Roger Plesz on May 16.

Alan and Madison Hilton of Mocksville, a boy, Whitley Alan Hilton on May 17.

Ashley Nichole Speece of Statesville, a boy, Christian Banks Lippard on May 17.

Jarrett and Sanijdra Grier of Statesville, a boy, Jourdn Xavier Grier on May 17.

Patrick and Kenyada Young of Statesville, a girl: Praya Ellouise Young on May 17.

Anthony Blackwell and NaKayla Griffin of Statesville, a girl, Macie Love Blackwell on May 18.

Ryne and Ashley Cooper of Statesville, a girl, Gracelyn Nichole Cooper on May 21.

JR Myers and Christina Davis of Statesville, a girl, Janiya Arnee’ Myers on May 23.

Dustin and Jasmine Austin of Statesville, a boy, Emerson Boyce Austin on May 24.

Kou Yang and Sheenie Lee of Statesville, a girl, Wisteria Yang on May 25

Shannon Fox and Jamie Gober of Statesville, a girl, Meadow Rayne Fox on May 26.

James and Amber O’Donnell of Stony Point, a boy, Luke Dean O’Donnell on May 26.

Josh W. Minton and Andrea L. Crider of Hiddenite, a girl, Emerlynn Leigh Minton on May 26.

Wilson and Katherine Kennerly of Mooresville, a boy, Wyatt Bo Kennerly on May 26.

Adam and Morgan Branch of Statesville, a girl, Natalie Grace Branch on May 29.