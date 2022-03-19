Iredell County birth announcements: March 7

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Brandon and Lindsay Deviney of Statesville, a girl, Lenya Rae Deviney, on March 7.

To Dewain and Brittney Clark of Statesville, a girl, Nia Rose Clark, on March 7.

To Thomas and Jenna Billings of Statesville, a boy, Owen River Billings, on March 7.

To Merreca Reeves of Statesville, a girl, Nevaeh Joi Galloway, on March 7.

To Douglas and Beth Haskew of Statesville, a boy, Remington Wayne Haskew, on March 9.

To Tyler and Breanna Garner of Harmony, a girl, Lucy Elaine Garner, on March 10.

To Anthony and Kameron Nelson of Statesville, a girl, Brinley Kai-Hope Nelson, on March 10.

To Jonathan and Whitley Ely of Statesville, a boy, Bentley Ray Ely, on March 11.

To William and Hannah Feimster of Statesville, a girl, Lydia Elise Feimster, on March 11.

To Takeira Nicole Wilson of Statesville, a boy, Kyan Torrice Stockton, on March 11.

To Zachary and Courtney Kendall of Union Grove, a girl, LillyAnne James Kendall, on March 13.