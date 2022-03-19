Iredell County birth announcements: March 7

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Brandon and Lindsay Deviney of Statesville, a girl, Lenya Rae Deviney, on March 7.
To Dewain and Brittney Clark of Statesville, a girl, Nia Rose Clark, on March 7.
To Thomas and Jenna Billings of Statesville, a boy, Owen River Billings, on March 7.
To Merreca Reeves of Statesville, a girl, Nevaeh Joi Galloway, on March 7.
To Douglas and Beth Haskew of Statesville, a boy, Remington Wayne Haskew, on March 9.
People are also reading…
To Tyler and Breanna Garner of Harmony, a girl, Lucy Elaine Garner, on March 10.
To Anthony and Kameron Nelson of Statesville, a girl, Brinley Kai-Hope Nelson, on March 10.
To Jonathan and Whitley Ely of Statesville, a boy, Bentley Ray Ely, on March 11.
To William and Hannah Feimster of Statesville, a girl, Lydia Elise Feimster, on March 11.
To Takeira Nicole Wilson of Statesville, a boy, Kyan Torrice Stockton, on March 11.
To Zachary and Courtney Kendall of Union Grove, a girl, LillyAnne James Kendall, on March 13.