Iredell County birth announcements: March 13

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Justin and Sarah Isaacs of Statesville, a boy, Andrew Dayton Isaacs, on March 13.

To Chandler Campbell and Mivkab Yang of Statesville, a boy, Zion Lue Campbell, on March 14.

To Dylan and Kelsey Getz of Mocksville, a girl, Makenzie Orion Getz, on March 14.

To Nick and Kerri Turner of Statesville, a girl, Emma Belle Turner, on March 16.

To Tyler and Laura Messick of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn Pearce Messick, on March 16.

To Robert Taylor and Dazmine Hall of Statesville, a girl, Charisma Annalisa Taylor, on March 18.

To Casey and Victoria Pharr of Statesville, a boy, Cameron Jeffrey Pharr, on March 18.