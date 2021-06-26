 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: June 9
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Zachary and Krystle Smith of Union Grove, a boy, Ridge Lee Smith, on June 9.

To Steven and Kaylea Bunton, of Olin, a boy Landyn Alexander Bunton, on June 10.

To Travis and Stephanie Drye of Statesville, a girl, Elizabella Allene Drye, on June 12.

To Matthew and Kirsten Nelson of Statesville, a boy, Jameson Thomas Nelson, on June 15.

To Daniel Byron Forrest II and Tami Anne Henderson of Statesville, a boy, Gabriel James Forrest, on June 17.

To Johnny and Maghon Redman of Harmony, a boy Jameson Ray Redman, on June 18.

