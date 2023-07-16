Iredell County birth announcements: June 9-July 8Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Meghan and Zach Cabrera of Mooresville, a boy, Kai Vincent Cabrera, on June 9.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Michael and Alaina Medlin of Statesville, a boy, Lawson Wilson-Brooks Medlin, on June 27.

Chris and Nicole of Statesville, a girl, Juliet Elizabeth Armstrong, on June 27.

Austin and Jessica Shoemaker of Statesville, a boy, Nolan Wayne Shoemaker, and a girl, Riley Bell Shoemaker, on June 28.

Cameron and Faith of Harmony, a girl, Alexandria Renee Smith, on June 28.

Timothy and Destiney Williams of Statesville, a boy, Rowen Lee Williams, on June 30.

Brian and Alex Pekarek of Statesville, a girl, Kendall Jane Pekarek, on July 1.

Samir Andres Gelvez Baez and Leidy Vivian Vargas Pava of Statesville, a girl, Mia Charlotte Gelvez Vargas, on July 2.

Mitchell and Samara Best of Troutman, a boy, Kameron Robert Best, on July 3.

Joseph and Alexis McClanahan of Statesville, a boy, Raymond Edward McClanahan, on July 3.

Michael and Chelsea Quinn of Statesville, a girl, Lilah Marie Quinn, on July 5.

Chase Redmond and Jill Douglas Redmond of Statesville, a girl, Sage Holland Redmond, on July 6.

Austin and Megan of Statesville, a girl, Maddox Scott Staub, on July 7.

Damion Ellis and Teyaja Scott of Statesville, a boy, Sevyn Jah De’Koldis Ellis, on July 7.

Brandon and Lillian Childress of Statesville, Addison Leigh Childress, on July 8.

Christobal and Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Eliana Amaya Estrada, on July 8.