Iredell County birth announcements: June 9-July 8Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Meghan and Zach Cabrera of Mooresville, a boy, Kai Vincent Cabrera, on June 9.
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Michael and Alaina Medlin of Statesville, a boy, Lawson Wilson-Brooks Medlin, on June 27.
Chris and Nicole of Statesville, a girl, Juliet Elizabeth Armstrong, on June 27.
People are also reading…
Austin and Jessica Shoemaker of Statesville, a boy, Nolan Wayne Shoemaker, and a girl, Riley Bell Shoemaker, on June 28.
Cameron and Faith of Harmony, a girl, Alexandria Renee Smith, on June 28.
Timothy and Destiney Williams of Statesville, a boy, Rowen Lee Williams, on June 30.
Brian and Alex Pekarek of Statesville, a girl, Kendall Jane Pekarek, on July 1.
Samir Andres Gelvez Baez and Leidy Vivian Vargas Pava of Statesville, a girl, Mia Charlotte Gelvez Vargas, on July 2.
Mitchell and Samara Best of Troutman, a boy, Kameron Robert Best, on July 3.
Joseph and Alexis McClanahan of Statesville, a boy, Raymond Edward McClanahan, on July 3.
Michael and Chelsea Quinn of Statesville, a girl, Lilah Marie Quinn, on July 5.
Chase Redmond and Jill Douglas Redmond of Statesville, a girl, Sage Holland Redmond, on July 6.
Austin and Megan of Statesville, a girl, Maddox Scott Staub, on July 7.
Damion Ellis and Teyaja Scott of Statesville, a boy, Sevyn Jah De’Koldis Ellis, on July 7.
Brandon and Lillian Childress of Statesville, Addison Leigh Childress, on July 8.
Christobal and Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Eliana Amaya Estrada, on July 8.