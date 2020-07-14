Iredell County birth announcements: June 27

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To George del Cid and Meghan Campbell, of Hickory, a boy, Adrian Emiliano del Cid, on June 27.
To Yonathan Martinez and Sadenny Fernandez of Statesville, a boy, Jayce Ronnye Martinez, on June 28.
To Garrett Meachem and Amanda Ortez of Statesville, a girl, Lennox Marie Stumpf Meachem, on June 28.
To Damien and Bria Argrett of Troutman, a boy, Kaison Elijah Argrett, on June 29.
To Carl and Evelyn Hollada of Statesville, a girl, Elena Valentine Hollada, on June 29.
To Cameron S. McClain and Jasia L. Jones of Statesville, a boy, Kaidence Jasir Jones-McClain, on June 29.
To David Hampton and Summer Keaton of Stony Point, a boy, James David Brian Hampton, on July 1.
To John and Holly Moore of Hamptonville, a boy, Johnny Dawson Moore, on July 3.
To Stephen and Julie Smith of Taylorsville, a boy, Clint Abraham Smith, on July 3.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial,
they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
