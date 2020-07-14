Iredell County birth announcements: June 27
0 comments
Birth Announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: June 27

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Iredell County birth announcements: June 28
METRO CREATIVE

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To George del Cid and Meghan Campbell, of Hickory, a boy, Adrian Emiliano del Cid, on June 27.

To Yonathan Martinez and Sadenny Fernandez of Statesville, a boy, Jayce Ronnye Martinez, on June 28.

To Garrett Meachem and Amanda Ortez of Statesville, a girl, Lennox Marie Stumpf Meachem, on June 28.

To Damien and Bria Argrett of Troutman, a boy, Kaison Elijah Argrett, on June 29.

To Carl and Evelyn Hollada of Statesville, a girl, Elena Valentine Hollada, on June 29.

To Cameron S. McClain and Jasia L. Jones of Statesville, a boy, Kaidence Jasir Jones-McClain, on June 29.

To David Hampton and Summer Keaton of Stony Point, a boy, James David Brian Hampton, on July 1.

To John and Holly Moore of Hamptonville, a boy, Johnny Dawson Moore, on July 3.

To Stephen and Julie Smith of Taylorsville, a boy, Clint Abraham Smith, on July 3.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial,

they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News