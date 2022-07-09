Iredell County birth announcements: June 27-July 3

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Evan and Anna Mickey of Statesville, a boy, Abram Michael Mickey, on June 27.

To Joshua Miller and Louisa Bolton Miller of Statesville, a boy, Silas Gray Bolton Miller, on June 27.

To Genae Chambers of Statesville, a girl, Legacy Jarai Williams, on June 27.

To Jason and Ashton Shoemaker of Statesville, a boy, Sawyer Brian Shoemaker, on July 1.

To Andy Ridgway and Ashley Holestin of Statesville, a girl, Lydia Dawn Ridgway, on July 2.

To Manuel Morales and Amy Hale of Statesville, a girl, Violet Sky Morales, on July 3.