Iredell Memorial Hospital

Andrew and Victoria Lundy of Statesville, a girl, Willa Grace Lundy, on June 13.

Shanelle and Cameron of Statesville, a girl, Bailey Faye Shroyer, on June 17.

Dylan and Bri of Troutman, a girl, Lily Ann Weaver, on June 17.

Emiliano Gonzalez-Rogers and Tahnyla Ramseur of Stony Point, a boy, Emiliano Isaiah Ramseur Gonzalez-Rogers Jr., on June 17.

Nathan and Allison St. Clair of Statesville, a boy, Silas William St. Clair, on June 19.

Zachary Waterbury and Kyrsten Nepini of Mooresville, a girl, Adalynn Avery Waterbury, on June 21.

Thomas Wolfe and Annalece Mitchell of Taylorsville, a girl, Aubree Lynn Wolfe, on June 23.