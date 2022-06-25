 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: June 10

Iredell County birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jonathan and Jennifer Long of Statesville, a girl, Oakleigh Lorraine Long, on June 10.

To Joshua and Savannah Prevette of Stony Point, a boy, Krew Thomas Prevette, on June 14.

To Jason Norman and Kayla Mayberry of Harmony, a boy, Jax Dudley Norman, on June 17.

To Leslie and Amanda Overcash of Statesville, a boy, William Monroe Overcash, on June 18.

