Iredell County birth announcements: June 1

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Kelly Campbell and Toni Rodriguez of Cleveland, a girl, London Jazmine-Rae Campbell, on June 1.

To Robert and Melissa Lee of Statesville, a girl, Addison Amber Lee, on June 1.

To Madison and Kathleen Mallory of Statesville, a girl, Grace Tully Mallory, on June 2.

To Saul Arellano and Erika Valenzuela of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Gianni Arellano-Valenzuela, on June 4.

To Jalen Bennett and Nakwaya Murphy of Hickory, a boy, Giannis Omari Murphy, on June 7.