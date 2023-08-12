Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Sha’Nika and Antoine Glover of Statesville, a boy, Ace Adonis Glover, on July 26.

Kenny and Liza Llywelyn of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Sophia Llywelyn, on July 26.

Joseph and Kayla Marra of Statesville, a girl, Mila Brielle Marra, on July 26.

Kasey Wolfe and Josh Anderson of Statesville, a boy, Chance Jackson Anderson-Wolfe, on July 26.

Johnny and Brittany Nicholson of Statesville, a boy, Noah Brandon Nicholson, on July 28.

Alesha and Patrick of Statesville, a boy, Caleb Lebron Mauney, on July 28.

Martin Rivera and Ana Amador of Statesville, a boy, Kylian Ubence Rivera-Amador, on July 29.

Brian and Noelle Romito of Statesville, a boy, Easton Harris Romito, on July 30.

Brianna and Jason Schaaf of Statesville, a boy, Sawyer Nelson Schaaf, on Aug. 1.

Evan and LeAnna MacBrien of Statesville, a girl, Nova Grace MacBrien, on Aug. 1.

Eusebio Munoz and Nora Padilla of Statesville, a boy, Kevin Munoz Padilla, on Aug. 2

Zachary and Megan Benge of Statesville, a boy, Ezekiel Jacob Benge, on Aug. 4.

Aaleyah and Daniel of Statesville, a girl, Joella Mae Johnson, on Aug. 4.

Carl and Katherine of Statesville, a boy, David James Adams, on Aug. 7.

Tyler and Destiny Brown of Woodleaf, a boy, Silas Craig Brown, on Aug. 7.

Jesse and Jessica Clanton of Statesville, a boy, Rhett Owen Clanton, on Aug. 7.