Iredell County birth announcements: July 21

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Daniel Castaneda and Ahtziri Jaimes-Cruz of Statesville, a girl, Eliany Castaneda Cruz, on July 21.

To Wesley and Abby Sloan of Olin, a girl, Charlie Jo Sloan, on July 21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Isaac Rogerson and Alexis Miller of Troutman, a boy, Noah Blake Rogerson, on July 22.

To Jacob McDonnell and Tara Dionysius of Harmony, a girl, Elliana Rose McDonnell, on July 22.

To Tyler and Anna-Lisa Goodman of Statesville, a boy, Bentley Paul Goodman, on July 23.

To Ethan and Maegan Galliher of Statesville, a boy, Finn Dekota Galliher, on July 23.