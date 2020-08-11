You have permission to edit this article.
Iredell County birth announcements: July 20
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Eric and India Dyson of Statesville, a boy, Luke Thomas Dyson, on July 20.

To Kyle Crill and Lora Estes of Stony Point, a girl, Katarina Joy Crill, on July 21.

To Zachary Deal and Vanessa Villa of Statesville, a boy, Rhett Emerson Deal, on July 21.

To Savannah Hall of Newton, a girl, Kehlani Elaine-Alexandria Clark, on July 22.

To Nhyia Joyner of Statesville, a boy, Amon’ie Juice Mayfield, on July 22.

To Cody and Heather Streich of Statesville, a girl, Ella Lynn Streich, on July 26.

To Jonathan and Holland Adams of Statesville, a boy, Hudson James Adams, on July 26.

