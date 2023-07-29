Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Caleb and Jessica Whittington of Statesville, a girl, Amryn Reign Whittington, on July 10.

Elliott and Michelle Wilds of Woodleaf, a boy, YuVon Elliott Wilds, on July 11.

Zachary and Heather Bailey of Statesville, a girl, Lainey Lynn Bailey, on July 13.

Jordan and Hallie Dickens of Salisbury, a boy, Oliver Ray Dickens, on July 13.

Renette and Jean of Statesville, a girl, Aaliyah Faith Brousseau, on July 13

Rashawn and Kristy Moore of Taylorsville, a girl, Kennedy Blake Moore, on July 14.

Rashida Parks and Tedrick Wall of Statesville, a boy, Ty’riq Daeshawn Parks, on July 17.

Luis Cantor and Griselda Zurita of Statesville, a girl, Lucy Daniella Cantor Zutita, on July 17.

Tawanda Daye of Statesville, a boy, Drayden Orniska Fagan, on July 20,

Jason and Michelle Mullins of Statesville, a girl, Skyleigh Grace Mullins, on July 21.