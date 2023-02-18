Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To James Hamilton Jr. and Keiko Holland of Troutman, a boy, Ja Sevyon D’Kari Hamilton, on Jan. 30.

To Scott and Hannah Diggs of Statesville, a boy, Levi Tucker Diggs, on Feb. 1.

To Dan Lanigan and Martha Robinson of Catawba, a girl, Brigid Grace Lanigan, on Feb. 1.

To Tristan Tackett, Sr. and Chelsea Foster of Statesville, a boy, Cadence Xavier Tackett, on Feb. 2.

To Austin Locklear and Brandie Blankenship of Statesville, a girl, Willow Austin Locklear, on Feb. 2.

To Andrew Davis and Jordan Taylor of Harmony, a boy, Lexton Don Davis, on Feb. 3.

To Michael and Kayla Corpening of Lenoir, a boy, Nyles Joe’l Corpening, on Feb. 3.

To Billy McLendon and Jessica Rucker of Statesville, a boy, Chosen Billy Frank McLendon, on Feb. 6.

To Justin and Jocelyn of Statesville, a boy, Theodore Philip Feldman, on Feb. 7.