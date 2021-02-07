Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 23

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Marlena and Damian of Statesville, a girl, Angelina Rose Viramontes, on Jan. 23.

To Te’Maurie Stevenson and Brittney Dwyer of Statesville, a boy, Te’Maurie Duwuan Stevenson Jr., on Jan. 26.

To Jhoyce K. Vega of Statesville, a boy, Jonathan Jessup Santiago, on Jan. 27.

To Anthony Ramos and Brittney Brown of Statesville, a girl, Rosalina Ramos, on Jan. 27.

To Christopher and Tiffany Foote of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Tristen Foote, on Jan. 27.

To Chris and Rachel Laws of Statesville, a boy, Brody Oliver Laws, on Jan. 28.

To Kamron Sansbury and Victoria Reavis of Statesville, a girl, Kaylee Bella Sansbury, on Jan. 29.