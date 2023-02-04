Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bryan and Anastasia of Statesville, a boy, Malikai Antonio Canales, on Jan. 21.

To Joseph and Sidney Ann Howe of Statesville, a girl, Holly Mae Howe, on Jan. 22.

To Josh Williams and Candice Hester of Jonesville, a boy, Noah Carter Williams, on Jan. 22.

To Dakota and Caroline Marlowe of Union Grove, a girl, Eleanor Reese Marlowe, on Jan. 23.

To Malazea and Isaiah Crews of Kannapolis, a boy, Zyan Messiah Crews, on Jan. 25.

To Logan Donnally and Kayla Wolfe of Statesville, a girl, Avery Raine Donnally, on Jan. 26.

To Jason and Heather Combs of Statesville, a boy, Micah Aaron Combs, on Jan. 27.

To Valerie Roxanne Robbins of Statesville, a girl, Nova A’Miracle Robbins, on Jan. 27.

To Shperze Bailey of Statesville, a boy, Zaiden A’mir Morrison, on Jan. 30.