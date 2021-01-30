Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 19

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Troy and Laura Powers of Harmony, a girl, Reese Olivia Powers, on Jan. 19.
To Arturo Rios Jr. and Alyssa Renay Jackson of Troutman, a girl, Amaalia Renay Rios, on Jan.19.
To Antonio and Natalie Gray of Statesville, a boy, Armauni De’Quarius Gray, on Jan. 21.
To Jose Melendez and Dalila Arroyave of Statesville, a boy, Nicolas Melendez, on Jan. 22.