Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 19

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Troy and Laura Powers of Harmony, a girl, Reese Olivia Powers, on Jan. 19.

To Arturo Rios Jr. and Alyssa Renay Jackson of Troutman, a girl, Amaalia Renay Rios, on Jan.19.

To Antonio and Natalie Gray of Statesville, a boy, Armauni De’Quarius Gray, on Jan. 21.

To Jose Melendez and Dalila Arroyave of Statesville, a boy, Nicolas Melendez, on Jan. 22.