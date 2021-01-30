 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 19
0 comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-31 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Troy and Laura Powers of Harmony, a girl, Reese Olivia Powers, on Jan. 19.

To Arturo Rios Jr. and Alyssa Renay Jackson of Troutman, a girl, Amaalia Renay Rios, on Jan.19.

To Antonio and Natalie Gray of Statesville, a boy, Armauni De’Quarius Gray, on Jan. 21.

To Jose Melendez and Dalila Arroyave of Statesville, a boy, Nicolas Melendez, on Jan. 22.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert