Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 14

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Elizabeth Isa Born-Leslie of Statesville, a boy, Anthony Nathaniel Born, on Jan. 14.

To William Sexton and Jennifer Cunningham of Statesville, twin boys, William Russell Sexton IV and Daemon Lewis Sexton, on Jan. 17.

To Gregory and Bryce Pope of Taylorsville, a boy, Colton Alexander Pope, on Jan. 17.

To Chesley and Katie Nash of Statesville, a boy, Augustus Gene Nash, on Jan. 19.

To Brandon and Patricia Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Karter Novak Johnson, on Jan. 19.

To Daniel and Amber Moretz of Stony Point, a girl, Vera Reece Moretz, on Jan. 20.

To Julissa Rosmery Villalobos Hernandez of Mooresville, a boy, Aaron Jose Galo Villalobos, on Jan. 20.

To Starja Smith of Statesville, a girl, Rhythm Nalei Bruner, on Jan. 20.

To James Ayers and Mallory Jarvis of Statesville, a girl, Willow Moon Ayers, on Jan. 20.