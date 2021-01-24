 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 11
Birth announcements

1-24 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Micah A. Ritchie and Tiffany M. Jones of Statesville, a girl, Harmony Lola-Marie Ritchie, on Jan. 11.

To Matthew and Sarah Bullin of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Gracen Bullin, on Jan.12.

To Justin and Shelby Hobbs of Denver, a girl, Amelia Louise Hobbs, on Jan. 14.

To Trevor and Taylor Andrews of Cleveland, a boy, Brodie Scott Andrews, on Jan.14.

To Joel Acosta and Cherell Gamble of Statesville, a boy, Kimoni Joel Gamble Acosta, on Jan.15.

To Jeff and Suzanne Mayo of Statesville, a girl, Charlotte Marie Mayo, on Jan.15.

DAVIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

To Kelsi and Cody Powell of Cleveland, a boy, Cody Shawn Powell II, on Jan. 4.

