 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 15
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 15

  • 0
3-13 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Brandon and Rebecca Williams of Stony Point, a girl, Ember Jade Williams, on Feb. 15.

To Drew Baum and Adrienne Robinson of Statesville, a girl, Gema Adrienne Baum, on Feb. 17

To Buddy, Jr. and Catherine White of Troutman, a girl, Jaspree Marie White, on Feb. 17.

To Jacolby Lackey and Alexia Tolbert of Statesville, a boy, Wizdom Dior Lackey, on Feb. 18.

To Tony Sr. and Marteka Allison of Statesville, a girl, Nigeria Sha’nyla Allison, on Feb. 18.

To Randall and Misty Faulks of Statesville, a girl, Emmy Shae Faulks, on Feb. 19.

To Chance Adams and Skye Maloney of Statesville, a boy, Kirie True Adams, on Feb. 19.

To India Hill of Statesville, a boy, Aaron Daquan Whittmore, Jr., on Feb. 21.

To Steven and Robin Myers of Taylorsville, a girl, Esmae Catherine Myers, on Feb. 22.

To Ashley Morel of Statesville, a boy, Ezekiel Alejandro Morel, on Feb. 23.

To Harrison and Taylor Jenkins of Statesville, a girl, Caroline Miloree Jenkins, on Feb. 24.

To Deonde White and Ariyanna Feimster of Statesville, a boy, De’Mari Siquan White, on Feb. 25.

To Michael and Lauren Moore of Statesville, a girl, Hadalyn Elizabeth Moore, on Feb. 28.

To Adam and Kelli Ralston of Harmony, a girl, Riley Jean Ralston, on March 2.

To Tyris Mintz and Sierra Watkins of Statesville, a boy, Sebastian Nasir Watkins, on March 2.

To Jonathan and Lindsey Watts of Taylorsville, a boy, Hudson Avery Watts, on March 3.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert