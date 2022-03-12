Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 15

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Brandon and Rebecca Williams of Stony Point, a girl, Ember Jade Williams, on Feb. 15.
To Drew Baum and Adrienne Robinson of Statesville, a girl, Gema Adrienne Baum, on Feb. 17
To Buddy, Jr. and Catherine White of Troutman, a girl, Jaspree Marie White, on Feb. 17.
To Jacolby Lackey and Alexia Tolbert of Statesville, a boy, Wizdom Dior Lackey, on Feb. 18.
To Tony Sr. and Marteka Allison of Statesville, a girl, Nigeria Sha’nyla Allison, on Feb. 18.
To Randall and Misty Faulks of Statesville, a girl, Emmy Shae Faulks, on Feb. 19.
To Chance Adams and Skye Maloney of Statesville, a boy, Kirie True Adams, on Feb. 19.
To India Hill of Statesville, a boy, Aaron Daquan Whittmore, Jr., on Feb. 21.
To Steven and Robin Myers of Taylorsville, a girl, Esmae Catherine Myers, on Feb. 22.
To Ashley Morel of Statesville, a boy, Ezekiel Alejandro Morel, on Feb. 23.
To Harrison and Taylor Jenkins of Statesville, a girl, Caroline Miloree Jenkins, on Feb. 24.
To Deonde White and Ariyanna Feimster of Statesville, a boy, De’Mari Siquan White, on Feb. 25.
To Michael and Lauren Moore of Statesville, a girl, Hadalyn Elizabeth Moore, on Feb. 28.
To Adam and Kelli Ralston of Harmony, a girl, Riley Jean Ralston, on March 2.
To Tyris Mintz and Sierra Watkins of Statesville, a boy, Sebastian Nasir Watkins, on March 2.
To Jonathan and Lindsey Watts of Taylorsville, a boy, Hudson Avery Watts, on March 3.