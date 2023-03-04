Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dustin and Savannah McDaniels of Statesville, a girl, Willow Kay McDaniels, on Feb. 15.

To Lindsey Hicks and Caleb Dillingham of Woodleaf, a girl, Paisleigh Rae Dillingham, on Feb. 15.

To Henry Garcia and Erin Adkins of Mocksville, a girl, Rhya Selene Garcia, on Feb. 17.

To Delia Cruz of Statesville, a girl, Belen Alarcon-Loyola, on Feb. 20.

To James and Colleen Magee of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Faye Magee, on Feb. 22.

PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL CENTER

To Rhett and Rachel Lippard of Troutman, a girl, Presleigh Nora Lippard, on Feb. 23 at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.