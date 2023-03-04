Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Dustin and Savannah McDaniels of Statesville, a girl, Willow Kay McDaniels, on Feb. 15.
To Lindsey Hicks and Caleb Dillingham of Woodleaf, a girl, Paisleigh Rae Dillingham, on Feb. 15.
To Henry Garcia and Erin Adkins of Mocksville, a girl, Rhya Selene Garcia, on Feb. 17.
To Delia Cruz of Statesville, a girl, Belen Alarcon-Loyola, on Feb. 20.
To James and Colleen Magee of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Faye Magee, on Feb. 22.
PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL CENTER
To Rhett and Rachel Lippard of Troutman, a girl, Presleigh Nora Lippard, on Feb. 23 at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.