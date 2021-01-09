Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 22

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dakota Barnhard and Jamie Baugess of Mooresville, a girl, Evelyn Rose Barnhard, on Dec. 22.

To Jose Toscano and Martha Juarez of Statesville, a boy, Adrian Toscano, on Dec. 22.

To Durad Jones and Paulet Rivera of Statesville, a girl, Adaliya Audrey Jones, on Dec. 23.

To Keally and Molly Miranda of Mooresville, a boy, Miles Jay Miranda, on Dec. 24.

To Philip and Amber Mays of Stony Point, a boy, Hunter Wayne Mays, on Dec. 25.

To Fernando Arteaga-Tavira and Jennifer Chicas of Salisbury, a girl, Natalie Yanely Arteaga, on Dec. 31.

To De’Jah Marie Joyner of Statesville, a boy, Karter O’Neal Miller, on Jan. 2.