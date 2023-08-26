Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Patrick and Bethany Bonner of Statesville, a girl, Savannah Joy Bonner, on Aug. 8.

Eric and Holly Hinceman of Statesville, a girl, Sawyer Torvi Hinceman, on Aug. 9.

Isaac and Rosangel of Statesville, a girl, Anya Sophia Valle, on Aug. 10.

Shawniah and Bradley of Mooresville, a boy, Cairo Ramiro Work-Obando, on Aug. 11.

Esmeralda Renteria Ibarra and Carlos Benitez Aguliar of Statesville, a boy, Edwin Benitez Renteria, on Aug. 11.

Chris and Tiffany Foote of Statesville, a boy, Zayvion Malakhai Foote, on Aug. 12.

Shamiya Cherry of Statesville, a boy, Noah Elijah Cherry, on Aug. 14.

Demecio Maya and Verenise Galarza of Statesville, a boy, Adriel Maya, on Aug. 16.

William and Raven Harris of Harmony, a girl, WillaMae Elaine Harris, on Aug. 19.