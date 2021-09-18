Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 31

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Masson Wilkie and Stephanie Allison of Cleveland, a boy, Braxton Cole Wilkie, on Aug. 31.

To Juquan McQueen and Chelsea McClelland of Mooresville, a boy, Cody Kashmir McQueen, on Sept. 3.

To Parker and Eva French of Stony Point, a boy, Miller Robertson French, on Sept. 4.

To Brian Kesler and Tanajah Parks of Statesville, a girl, Nyomi Sarentiy Kesler’ Parks, on Sept. 7.