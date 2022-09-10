 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 31

9-11 birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Christopher and Tiffany Cranford of Stony Point, a boy, Maddox Grey Cranford, on Aug. 31.

To Haylee Lynn Poole of Cherryville, a boy, Miguel Alex Poole, on Aug. 31.

To Philip and Samantha Anderson of Hamptonville, a boy, Colton Moore Anderson, on Sept. 2.

To Collin Will and Samantha Grace Stancil of Statesville, a girl Harlow Denise Stancil, on Sept. 2.

To Mark and Katherine Etheridge of Statesville, a boy, Brendon James Etheridge, on Sept. 4.

To Juan and Saory Santana of Statesville, a girl, Noemi Arlet Santana, on Sept. 4.

To Shane Shoemaker and Madison Moore of Statesville, a boy, Silas Zayne Shoemaker, on Sept. 4

To Jose de Jesus and Yari Sulema de Gusman of Mooresville, a girl, Mia Jaretzy Gusman Escoto, on Sept. 5.

