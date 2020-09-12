Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 29

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Johnathan and Brittani Leonard of Statesville, a boy, Carter Alton Leonard, on Aug. 29.
To Maurice Knox and Aaliyah Mungro of Statesville, a boy, Kingston Cornell Knox, on Aug. 29.
To Omar Martinez and Brittany Aguilar of Hiddenite, a girl, Monse Rose Martinez Aguilar, on Aug. 31.
To Tyler and Elizabeth Gragg of Statesville, a boy, McCoy Walter Gragg, on Aug. 31.
To Brandon Rickner and Hannah Perkins of Statesville, a girl, Sophia Ann Rickner, on Sept. 1.
To Jeffrey and Hannah Watt of Statesville, a boy, Micah Wesley Watt, on Sept. 2.
To Wes Grainger and Larrah Howell of Mooresville, a boy, Carter Lane Grainger, on Sept. 2.
To Vanessa Itzayana Vargas Arroyo of Statesville, a boy, Christian Michael Vargas Arroyo, on Sept. 3.
To Josiah Nixon and Jada Presbury of Statesville, a girl, Makayla Lynn Nixon, on Sept. 4.
To Brian Kesler and Tanajah Parks of Statesville, a girl, Ny’asia Bryelle Kesler’Parks, on Sept. 4.
To Michael and Melinda McNeely of Statesville, a boy, Cohen Brantley McNeely, on Sept. 4.
To Perry and Kellie Reid of Statesville, a boy, Dakota James Reid, on Sept. 7.
To Mickey and Allison Jordan of Statesville, a boy, Blake Elliott Jordan, on Sept. 7.
