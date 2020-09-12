Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Johnathan and Brittani Leonard of Statesville, a boy, Carter Alton Leonard, on Aug. 29.

To Maurice Knox and Aaliyah Mungro of Statesville, a boy, Kingston Cornell Knox, on Aug. 29.

To Omar Martinez and Brittany Aguilar of Hiddenite, a girl, Monse Rose Martinez Aguilar, on Aug. 31.

To Tyler and Elizabeth Gragg of Statesville, a boy, McCoy Walter Gragg, on Aug. 31.

To Brandon Rickner and Hannah Perkins of Statesville, a girl, Sophia Ann Rickner, on Sept. 1.

To Jeffrey and Hannah Watt of Statesville, a boy, Micah Wesley Watt, on Sept. 2.