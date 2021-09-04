 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 24
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 24

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9-5 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Memorial Hospital

To Andrew and Delayne Whitaker of Statesville, a girl, Emerson Layne Whitaker, on Aug. 24.

To Brandon and Patricia Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Karsyn Gabriel Johnson, on Aug. 26.

To Taylor and Samantha Wood of Statesville, a girl, Aspen Rayne Wood, on Aug. 29.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

  • Updated

This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert