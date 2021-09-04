Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 24

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
Iredell Memorial Hospital
To Andrew and Delayne Whitaker of Statesville, a girl, Emerson Layne Whitaker, on Aug. 24.
To Brandon and Patricia Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Karsyn Gabriel Johnson, on Aug. 26.
To Taylor and Samantha Wood of Statesville, a girl, Aspen Rayne Wood, on Aug. 29.
