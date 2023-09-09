Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Brandon Adams and Marissa Redmon of Statesville, a boy, Brandon Samir Adams Jr., on Aug. 22.

Rafael Antonio Casas Orjuela and Sandra Liliana Martinez of Statesville, a boy, Dominic Felipe Casas Martinez, on Aug. 23

Andreneisha and Augustus of Statesville, a girl, Ayla Marie White, on Aug. 25.

Diana and Fernando Diaz of Mooresville, a boy, Ian Ismael Fuentes Diaz, on Aug. 27.

Mac and Dallas McFadden of Statesville, a boy, Miller James McFadden, on Aug. 28.