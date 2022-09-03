Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 21-27

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Samantha Ashton of Statesville, a girl, Amelia Ellen-Grace Evans, on Aug. 21.

To Luis Hernandez Cruz and Stephanie Herrera of Troutman, a boy, Luis Angel Hernandez, on Aug. 22.

To Hyrum Harris and Zaypassion Little of Statesville, a girl, Kartier Rae’lyn Harris, on Aug. 22.

To Cody and Lauren Dixon of Statesville, a boy, Grayson Lee Dixon, on Aug. 23.

To Shayla and Todd Shores of Statesville, a girl, Brooklyn Paige Shores, on Aug. 24.

To Ka Yang and Mee Vang of Statesville, a boy, Theodore Chiv Keeb Yang, on Aug. 24.

To Ryan and L’Angelle Johnson of Boonville, a boy, Vincent Avery Edgar Johnson, on Aug. 25.

To Marcus Sharpe, Jr. and Jadden Fletcher of Statesville, a girl, RaeLynn Paisley-Jean Sharpe, on Aug. 26.

To Domingo Aguirre Gonzalez and Aurelia Aguirre Abeja of Statesville, a boy, Aaron Gael Aguirre Abeja, on Aug. 26.

To Rosendo Villavicencio Vazquez and Lourey Vazquez Martinez de Andino of Statesville, a boy, Hector Villavicencio Vazquez, on Aug. 26.